Big Eddy Glass Works Winter Market returns for festive evening in Revelstoke

The Big Eddy Glass Works Winter Market drew another steady crowd on Friday night (Dec. 9), as locals capitalized on the opportunity to get local holiday shopping done.

Starting at 4 p.m. and going until 9, the market’s festive atmosphere was present throughout the evening. With local vendors to shop at, glass blowing to watch, and food trucks to grab a bite, the market offered something for everyone. As the night went on, the market turned up the volume with a live DJ.

At -5 C, the weather also helped make the market a comfortable event for everyone. For those who did get chilly, they had a choice of some hot drinks, or to warm up inside the Big Eddy Glass Works building where they could watch the glass making process.

There will be more holiday events over the next week, including the CP Holiday Train on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

