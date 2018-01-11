Big Eddy Pub to host fundraiser for avalanche dogs

CARDA team Andy and Jungle at RED Mountain Resort near Rossland, B.C. (Facebook)

CARDA event to take place Friday

Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association is holding a fundraiser in Revelstoke this week.

The CARDA fundraiser is taking place at 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Big Eddy Pub.

“Come out for a fun night to raise money and awareness for CARDA,” a promotional poster for the event says.

There will be a silent auction and the raffle prize includes one day of heli-skiing with Selkirk Tangiers.

A suggested donation at the door is $10.

All the proceeds to to the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort says the organization has been training on the mountain this week.