Big Eddy Pub to host fundraiser for avalanche dogs

Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association is holding a fundraiser in Revelstoke this week.
The CARDA fundraiser is taking place at 8 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Big Eddy Pub.
“Come out for a fun night to raise money and awareness for CARDA,” a promotional poster for the event says.
There will be a silent auction and the raffle prize includes one day of heli-skiing with Selkirk Tangiers.
A suggested donation at the door is $10.
All the proceeds to to the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort says the organization has been training on the mountain this week.