Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

There is an effort underway to make sure residents and visitors are more aware of the potential impact of boats on Kalamalka and Wood lakes.

A boat impact study was recently conducted by the Okanagan Collaborative Conservative Program.

“Kalamalka Lake, including Wood Lake, is the source of water for 60,000 people,” said Scott Boswell, OCCP program manager.

The primary focus of the study was to look at ways to preserve water quality and the environment, while ensuring safe recreational opportunities for all.

Among the recommendations are designating low or no wake zones where only non-motorized activities, such as paddling, would be permitted and developing response plans if there is a fuel spill.

The study also calls for enhanced education so residents know about the risks to the lakes and why power boats should be in the middle of the lake and not along shorelines.

“We want to start people’s awareness so they understand where these (water quality/safety/environmental) concerns are coming from,” said Jim Garlick, Coldstream mayor.

Study funding came from the OCCP, the District of Lake Country, the District of Coldstream, the Regional District of North Okanagan, the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

A copy of the study can be found here.

