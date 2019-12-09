EXAMINING WINE Author Luke Whittall’s book, Valley of Wines, provides a history of the wine industry in British Columbia. A book launch was held Dec. 6 at Mile Zero Wine Bar in Penticton. (John Arendt/Black Press)

Book examines history of B.C. wine industry

Author Luke Whittall has studied the growth of the industry since the mid-19th century

A South Okanagan author has taken a close look at the history of the British Columbia wine industry.

Luke Whittall’s book, Valleys of Wine, explores the history of wine in the province, beginning in the mid-19th century to the emergency of estate wineries beginning in the 1980s.

READ ALSO: Wine experts featured at Okanagan College Penticton

READ ALSO: Wine industry has grown in Summerland

On Friday Whittall held a book launch at Mile Zero Wine Bar in Penticton.

Whittall has lived in British Columbia since 2000 and has worked in vineyards, wine cellars and wine stores in the South Okanagan. He has also has a podcast and blog called Wine Country BC since and has contributed articles to wine-related publications and websites.

Valleys of Wine is published by Whitecap Books and is available online and in bookstores.

