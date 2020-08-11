Lake Country bylaw officers are giving away helmets to kids to protect them from brain injury. (District of Lake Country photo)

Brain safety top of mind for North Okanagan kids

Bylaw officers noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets

Bylaw officers are noticing a number of youth out riding bikes, scooters, skateboards without helmets in Lake Country.

Therefore they want to help protect these young brains and are giving out helmets to those in need of one.

“To help protect the young community leaders of the future from concussion, the Lake Country bylaw officers are teaming up with Braintrust Canada to provide helmets for youth in need,” the district said.

A limited supply of Nutcase street smart helmets are available. Contact Lake Country bylaw enforcement at 250-766-6673 to arrange to receive a helmet free of charge to keep your child safe.

