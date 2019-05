Name of Summerland valley and lake does not match spelling of family name.

With the pre-emption on April 10th 1889, Edgar James Garnett and William H. Garnett acquired land at the entrance to a valley now known as Garnet Valley.

READ ALSO: Spellings inconsistent on Summerland street signs

At the northern end of this valley is Garnet Lake.

The spelling of the name of the lake is not the same as the spelling of the family name.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.