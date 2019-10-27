Brown was member of Summerland’s first council

This photo shows Jeremiah R. Brown (known as J.R.) and his wife Mary Anne.

J.R. Brown was a member of Summerland’s first municipal council.

On Oct. 14, 1907, “Councillor C.J. Thomson moved, and seconded by J.R. Brown, that Council request the Reeve (Mayor) to proclaim a civic half-holiday on Friday October18th 1907” to honour the annual visit of Sir Thomas Shaughnessy.

A century later, municipal council proclaimed Oct. 18, 2007 as Shaughnessy Day.

