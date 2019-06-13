Sample home of the lottery house to be built in Lake Country. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn survivors

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up nine grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

The annual Hometown Heroes Lottery is underway.

Ticket purchases raise funds for specialized adult health services and research for all British Columbians. They will drive innovation and sustainable health care at VGH, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehab Centre, Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute and Vancouver Community Health Services and will go to supporting Burn Fund programs, including the annual Burn Camp for young burn survivors.

“The Burn Fund relies on the generosity of our supporters to fund public burn prevention programs, vital survivor services, and enhanced care for burn survivors,” said Lisa Beck, Executive Director of the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. “We are thrilled to partner with the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for the Hometown Heroes Lottery again this year. Funds directly support burn survivors across the province, many of whom are treated at the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn, Plastic and High Acuity Unit at VGH.”

“Each ticket purchase has a direct impact on patients and enables us be able to put the most advanced medical tools into the hands of our talented medical teams, ensuring that VGH remains at the forefront of specialized care for adults in BC,” said Barbara Grantham, President & CEO, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

The winner of the Hometown Heroes Lottery can choose one of nine grand prize packages. They will choose a home located at 1912 Laronde Drive Ocean Park, South Surrey; 35347 Eagle Summit Drive, Abbotsford; 1618 Quebec Street #2201, Vancouver; 17 Tyndal Road, Lake Country; One Water Street #2806 East Tower, Kelowna; Surfside Yacht Suite, Sooke Point; 534 Elevation Pointe Terrace, Colwood; 43312 Creekside Circle, Cultus Lake; or $2.1 million tax-free cash. The largest grand prize package is worth more than $2.6 million.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone, 604-648-4376, or 1-866-597-4376, or in-person at any London Drugs, at Vancouver General Hospital, or at the grand prize show homes in South Surrey and Abbotsford from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Ticket sales for the 2019 Hometown Heroes Lottery run until July 11.

