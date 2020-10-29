Saba El-Hilo planted a garden for the first time this spring. Her tomato plants grew exponentially. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Saba El-Hilo planted a garden for the first time this spring. Her tomato plants grew exponentially. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Calling all gardeners: Food security coordinator launches survey

The 45 question survey is looking at gardening needs and successes

Revelstoke’s food security coordinator is calling on gardeners in the city to share their experience this year in a survey.

Melissa Hemphill said she wants to hear how the 2020 season went and how the community can best prepare for the 2021 season.

The survey asks how much previous gardening experience you have had as well as what your needs are when in comes to gardening.

In total there are 45 questions.

Find the survey here.

 

gardening

