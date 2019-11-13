The Light a Bulb campaign is in its 32nd year of raising funds for urgently needed equipment. (VJH Foundation photo)

Campaign lights up support for North Okanagan healthcare

The goal is to raise $275,000 towards urgently needed equipment at the hospital

The lighting of a red tree at Vernon Jubilee Hospital is regarded by many in the North Okanagan as the indication that the holiday season is not far off. This Friday, the iconic red tree will once again be fully lit to mark the launch of the annual Light a Bulb campaign, supporting health care in our hospital and our community.

This year, the goal is to raise $275,000 towards urgently-needed equipment. On a daily basis, healthcare teams use equipment and tools that have a life span. Last year alone, more than 9,300 surgical procedures were performed at VJH. This constant usage means there is an ongoing need to upgrade and replace state-of the-art equipment.

“Having access to the most up-to date tools helps ensure we can focus on innovative surgical procedures to make patients better, and get our loved ones home faster,” said Dr. Peter Bosma, VJH Chief of Staff.

To mark the official launch of this year’s campaign, Beach Radio will be on site in the breezeway of the hospital’s Jubilee Building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Friday, Nov. 15. Throughout the day there will be special on-air guests speaking about how Light a Bulb impacts them, and letting people know how they can support the campaign.

“This campaign is a holiday tradition for many, with donations coming from people who give annually in memory of loved ones or to acknowledge the wonderful care they received at VJH. Each $35 tax deductible gift will light one bulb on the tree of lights and $500 will light an entire string,” said Kevin Arbuckle, Foundation president and Light a Bulb chairperson.

There are a number of ways for you to light the tree: make a secure donation online at vjhfoundation.org or call the Foundation at 250.558.1362. Or, keep an eye out for the Light a Bulb brochure being delivered to mailboxes throughout the North Okanagan this week.

This year, when you see the red tree at night, know that your gift makes a difference. Every dollar counts and brings us closer to our goal.

