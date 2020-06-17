Camping to reopen in national parks near Revelstoke

The national parks near Revelstoke have announced reopening dates for camping.

Starting June 26, Glacier National Park will begin to offer limited camping services. Loop Brook Campground will open that day and has been added to the Parks Canada Reservation System. Online reservations for Loop Brook will launch on June 23 at 7 a.m.

READ MORE: National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

For July and August, camping will be primarily reservation based with limited first-come, first-served options available. Parks Canada said Illecillewaet Campground will remain closed until further notice.

Mount Sir Donald campground and day use area will remain closed this summer due to the high number of dead standing spruce trees from a beetle infestation.

Snowforest Campground, a new campground on the Meadows in the Sky Parkway will open July 15 with reservations available starting in early July. Capacity will be set at half of the 65 campsites to allow for physical distancing.

READ MORE: Opening delayed for new campground at Mt. Revelstoke National Park

READ MORE: 2020 construction projects planned for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park

Backcountry camping in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park will open once snow melts to allow access to dry toilets and bear-proof food storage.

This year, Hermit Meadows campsites in Glacier National Park will be on the Parks Canada Reservation System. The first reservable date for Hermit Meadows is July 22.

For all other backcountry sites visit Meadows in the Sky kiosk in Mount Revelstoke or Rogers Pass Discovery Centre for first-come, first-served access.

Camping will be allowed as early as June 22 at 31 national parks — including Gros Morne in Newfoundland, Banff in Alberta and Kluane in Yukon.

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many of the parks have been opened to day-use visitors since early June.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingParks Canada