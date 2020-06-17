Snowforest Campground in Mount Revelstoke National Park starting July 15, 2020. (Submitted)

Camping to reopen in national parks near Revelstoke

Some sites will open June 26

The national parks near Revelstoke have announced reopening dates for camping.

Starting June 26, Glacier National Park will begin to offer limited camping services. Loop Brook Campground will open that day and has been added to the Parks Canada Reservation System. Online reservations for Loop Brook will launch on June 23 at 7 a.m.

READ MORE: National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

For July and August, camping will be primarily reservation based with limited first-come, first-served options available. Parks Canada said Illecillewaet Campground will remain closed until further notice.

Mount Sir Donald campground and day use area will remain closed this summer due to the high number of dead standing spruce trees from a beetle infestation.

Snowforest Campground, a new campground on the Meadows in the Sky Parkway will open July 15 with reservations available starting in early July. Capacity will be set at half of the 65 campsites to allow for physical distancing.

READ MORE: Opening delayed for new campground at Mt. Revelstoke National Park

READ MORE: 2020 construction projects planned for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park

Backcountry camping in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park will open once snow melts to allow access to dry toilets and bear-proof food storage.

This year, Hermit Meadows campsites in Glacier National Park will be on the Parks Canada Reservation System. The first reservable date for Hermit Meadows is July 22.

For all other backcountry sites visit Meadows in the Sky kiosk in Mount Revelstoke or Rogers Pass Discovery Centre for first-come, first-served access.

Camping will be allowed as early as June 22 at 31 national parks — including Gros Morne in Newfoundland, Banff in Alberta and Kluane in Yukon.

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many of the parks have been opened to day-use visitors since early June.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingParks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grade 12 graduation parade planned for Revelstoke

Just Posted

Camping to reopen in national parks near Revelstoke

Some sites will open June 26

Nakusp RCMP seek public’s help in identifing person who damaged vehicles

A RCMP vehicle was also damaged in the incident

Kootenays tourism industry feels unheard: Letter to Premier

Tourism industry wants Albertan travellers to be welcomed when non-essential travel ban lifted

Large police convoy on Highway 1 just training exercise say RCMP

Facebook was a flurry with speculation

Grade 12 graduation parade planned for Revelstoke

It will be held June 23

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

Peachland on flood watch

District staff said fortunately, there is no serious lakefront damage so far

Okanagan Lake level surpasses full pool

Significant flood damage not expected in Summerland this year

Moose takes a dip in Okanagan Lake near Peachland

A Peachland resident spotted a moose going for a quick swim near the shore on Tuesday morning

Defunding local RCMP ‘not an option’ say Penticton politicians

Community leaders say local police need more resources, support transparency and accountability

‘Distressing’ graffiti has South Okanagan town searching for answers

Racial slurs and disturbing messages has community concerned for well-being of youth

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Most Read