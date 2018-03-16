Campers with Shuswap Wild Wonders will explore a number of natural locations in the region. (Photo contributed)

Camps back for a wild experience

Shuswap Wild Wonders aims to connect kids and nature

Keeping a connection between kids and nature is the aim of a summer program in the Shuswap.

The Shuswap Outdoor Learning Foundation will be entering its seventh year of creating outdoor learning opportunities through the Shuswap Wild Wonders camps.

The programs allow children from Kindergarten through Grade 11 to access many of the beautiful hikes and parks in the Shuswap. These camps are led by aboriginal leaders, trained teachers, biologists and artists.

Last year, students in the various camps covered the Shuswap; from Joss Pass in the East to Humamilt Lake in the North, and from Mt. Baldy in the West to Shuswap River in the South. They also went beyond the Shuswap as groups challenged the Mt. Begbie trail and camped overnight in the Keystone Basin near Revelstoke.

In each camp, participants used their senses to observe signs of living things, grew their knowledge of local flora and fauna and worked together to achieve team goals through safe and positive collaboration. Integrating indigenous education through the programs, Wild Wonders camps draw on the expertise of local First Nations knowledge keepers to explore Secwepemculew, the traditional territory of the First Peoples.

Camp participants also benefited through the Camper Sponsorship Program, whereby local businesses sponsor students to attend a Wild Wonders camp.

The schedule this year includes trips along the Larch Hills Traverse and to Mt. McRae, up to Joss Pass and along Enderby Cliffs. There will also be an art/drama camp and aboriginal-themed camps in both Armstrong and Salmon Arm.

This year’s seven camps promise another summer full of new adventures and can be found at www.outdoorlearning.ca. Registration is on now.

Previous story
Preparing for weather events in Okanagan communities
Next story
B.c. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Begbie View Elementary students walk out on gun violence

Two elementary school classes held a moment of silence in solidarity with students in the U.S.

Grizzlies win Doug Birks Division, advance to Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Finals

Series with Osoyoos Coyotes starts this weekend in Revelstoke

Limited visibility and dense fog on highways

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections and dense fog on Hwy. 1 and 23

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

Housing Needs and Demands Assessment to inform City of ‘actual demand’: Fricot

Report to be fully covered by Columbia Basin Trust grant

VIDEO: B.C. woman to walk across Europe following cancer diagnosis

Michelle Cole says her trip is part of a healing pilgrimage

B.c. Flood and Wildfire Review forum set for Kelowna

Public asked to give input at March 21 forum, 2 to 8 p.m., at Coast Capri Hotel

Oliver holds onto Wine Capital of Canada designation

It might be hard to swallow for other communities but Oliver remains Wine Capital of Canada

Bylaw employees not exempt from watchful eyes of colleagues

City of Vernon bylaw vehicle receives parking ‘ticket’

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Driver smashes into Kelowna Buckerfield’s

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

Most Read