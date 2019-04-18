Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Eight royalty candidates are preparing for the pageant weekend and coronation of a new Blossom Queen and two princesses in early May.

The pageant will be held on two nights.

On Friday, May 3, beginning at 7 p.m., the candidates will give speeches and demonstrate their talents.

On Saturday, May 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m., the final evening, including the coronation, will be held.

Both events will take place at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland.

Leanne Sieben, one of the pageant coordinators, said the weekend is the culmination of a busy, intense year for the candidates.

The program begins at the end of September and during the fall, winter and spring, candidates meet weekly to prepare for the program.

The training includes speech training, car care, financial knowledge, lessons in Summerland’s history and more.

In addition, the pageant program includes a Blossom Buds component, where pageant participants are paired with Grade 4 or 5 students.

“It’s good for them, They have someone they can look up to,” Sieben said. For the pageant candidates, the Blossom Buds program gives them the opportunity to act as mentors and examples.

Sieben said the pageant program teaches the candidates confidence and poise — skills they will need for the rest of their lives.

It also provides them with camaraderie as they become a tight-knit group of friends through the training process.

The queen and two princesses will represent Summerland around the province for the rest of the year and will also participate in many events in the community.

And for those who do not receive a crown, the pageant experience helps them later in life.

“We’ve had some young ladies who were not crowned who have gone on to do some big things,” she said.

Tickets for both pageant evenings are available at Summerland Dental Centre, 300-13009 Rosedale Ave.

