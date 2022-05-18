Celebrate the animals with the Okanagan Humane Society

The Okanagan Humane Society hosts a night for the animals on June 4 in Kelowna

With more than 1,300 animals rescued, rehabilitated, and fostered in 2021 the Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) has something to celebrate.

The non-profit is set to host an event that will see animal-lovers come together in support of their furry friends.

Romany Runnalls, president of the board of directors for OHS, said after two long years of not gathering and no events due to the pandemic the non-profit was excited to get back into action with a celebration.

The evening will include an opportunity to meet the volunteer team at OHS and learn more about how the organization serves local animals in need every day.

OHS has been helping animals for more than 25 years, with things such as the pet assistance program to ensure those with financial barriers can receive medical attention for their animals including spay and neutering. The charity also hosts a rescue and adoption program that helps animals from across the Okanagan and Shuswap, become rehabilitated, receive necessary medical attention and get adopted into loving homes.

In the last 25 years, OHS has spayed or neutered more than 23,000 animals.

“We are a small charity with a big impact in the Okanagan Valley,” said Runnals.

OHS Celebration of Love for our Local Animals will take place June 4 at the Kelowna Yacht Club starting at 6 p.m.

The event will be hosted by David Kopp, of Kelowna Comedy and will include heartwarming stories of happy endings and second chances.

This charity relies on support from the community and receives no government funding, so looks to the community for support in sustaining the work that the volunteers do.

Tickets are only $30 each at available here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ohs-celebration-of-love-for-our-local-animals-tickets-326717810767.

