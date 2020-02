Couples were married or renewed their vows at Revelstoke Mountain Resort Feb. 14 for free. Some did the ceremony in their skis while others wore their wedding best. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Kris Thompson and Tara Quinn have been married for 5.5 years. They renewed their vows on Feb. 14 at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, during the free Valentine’s Day ceremonies that were offered. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Kris Thompson and Tara Quinn are part-time Revelstoke residents, travelling back and forth from Toronto. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The newly weds were offered sparkling wine and cupcakes to celebrate. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Beatrice Mikkola and William Kozlo were married at Revelstoke Mountain Resort Feb. 14. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Beatrice Mikkola and William Kozlo were marred at Revelstoke Mountain Resort Feb. 14. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Beatrice Mikkola and William Kozlo lived in Revelstoke when they first moved to B.C. from Ontario. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Meaghan Anderson and Jason Jones were married in a white dress and suite at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Feb. 14. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) More than 50 people made their way to the top of the gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Meaghan Anderson and Jason Jones’ wedding on Feb. 14. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Meaghan Anderson and Jason Jones were married in a white dress and suite at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Feb. 14. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Couples were married for free at Revelstoke Mountain Resort Feb. 14.

In their annual Valentine’s Day event more than eight couples either renewed their vows or tied the knot at the top of the gondola.

Some wore their skis for the quick ceremony, while others came in full wedding gear.

Weddings