Central Okanagan Search and Rescue tune up their skills in training session

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was training at Mission Creek Park on Jan. 26, 2022. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was at Mission Creek Park Jan. 26 to up their skills in a ground training session.

COSAR is comprised entirely of volunteers ranging in age from 20 to 70.

Most members have full-time jobs elsewhere and must work with their employer for flexibility to respond to emergencies.

COSAR members are all required to have outdoor survival knowledge before filling out an application, then are required to undergo qualification testing before joining the team.

@okrescue is training out at Mission Creek tonight. They’ll be hitting the trails to rescue one of their own and improve their skills @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/88Y01HYr3V — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) January 27, 2023

Kelowna Search and Rescue was formed in 1954 after a little girl wandered from her campsite.

It quickly became clear there was no organized group to conduct a search. A handful of people came together from the B.C. Civil Defense Volunteers and created the search team in Kelowna.

In 1997, the Kelowna team amalgamated with those in Westbank and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was born.

The busiest year the team has seen was in 2021 with 107 calls.

Learn more about the organization or apply to volunteer by visiting cosar.ca.

