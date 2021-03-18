A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Century-old baby photo found in borrowed Vernon library book

The Okanagan Regional Library is hoping to return the photo to its owner

A baby photo more than 100 years old has turned up in the pages of an Okanagan library book, and the local branch is hoping to find its owner.

The Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) took to Facebook Wednesday, March 17, to share the portrait of a young toddler dressed in a puffy white outfit, which was found in the folds of a book borrowed from the Vernon library branch.

Clues as to who the photo belongs to are scrawled on its flip side.

The name Thomas Frances Pashley is written next to what would appear to be a second name, “Tip” Harvey. The photo is dated July 7, 1914 — about 107 years ago. Given the nickname, it’s likely Tip is the young babe pictured.

However, an online search suggests the scrawlings are just one name, not two. As one commenter pointed out, a genealogy website lists the name Thomas Francis Pashley Harvey as a man born in Toronto on July 7, 1914, who died in Kelowna in March 1990 at the age of 75.

“We would love to be able to give it back to its owner,” the regional library’s post reads.

Those who may have an inkling as to who the owner of the photo might be can reach out to the Vernon branch of the ORL at help@orl.bc.ca or 250-542-7610.

READ MORE: One year later: The Hearts of the Okanagan

READ MORE: Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BookshistoryPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)

A 107-year-old baby photo was found in the pages of a book borrowed from the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library March 17, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Previous story
Revelstoke Winter Market moves to Centennial Park

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Winter Market was housed in community centre. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Winter Market moves to Centennial Park

Market is every second Saturday

A view of Revelstoke. (North Columbia Environmental Society)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

How many people do you know who have left because they can’t afford to buy a house?

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Kelowna’s Matthew Wedman takes a face-off against his old team the Seattle Thunderbirds. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)
Member of Kelowna Rockets cohort tests positive for COVID-19

Season to begin as scheduled on March 26

(Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Petition circulates supporting locked out Kelowna Cabs dispatchers

A Change.org petition has garnered almost 400 signatures supporting the dispatchers

Okanagan Golf Club. (Facebook)
Kelowna fire crews extinguish blaze at Okanagan Golf Club

The fire sparked on Thursday afternoon near the course’s ninth fairway

The Bruhn Bridge, where the Trans-Canada Highway crosses the Sicamous Channel. (File photo)
Cyclist and driver safety noted as priorities for Shuswap highway bridge

Design approved in 2018 has been altered to change intersection and pedestrian use

The Columbia Basin Trust is hosting a virtual shop local campaign in March and April. (Columbia Basin Trust)
Virtual festival promoting Columbia Basin businesses coming up March 23-April 27

Learn about products and services you can find locally

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Vancouver woman records man ‘hunting’ her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Most Read