Century-old baby photo found in borrowed Vernon library book

The Okanagan Regional Library is hoping to return the photo to its owner

A baby photo more than 100 years old has turned up in the pages of an Okanagan library book, and the local branch is hoping to find its owner.

The Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) took to Facebook Wednesday, March 17, to share the portrait of a young toddler dressed in a puffy white outfit, which was found in the folds of a book borrowed from the Vernon library branch.

Clues as to who the photo belongs to are scrawled on its flip side.

The name Thomas Frances Pashley is written next to what would appear to be a second name, “Tip” Harvey. The photo is dated July 7, 1914 — about 107 years ago. Given the nickname, it’s likely Tip is the young babe pictured.

However, an online search suggests the scrawlings are just one name, not two. As one commenter pointed out, a genealogy website lists the name Thomas Francis Pashley Harvey as a man born in Toronto on July 7, 1914, who died in Kelowna in March 1990 at the age of 75.

“We would love to be able to give it back to its owner,” the regional library’s post reads.

Those who may have an inkling as to who the owner of the photo might be can reach out to the Vernon branch of the ORL at help@orl.bc.ca or 250-542-7610.

Brendan Shykora

BookshistoryPhotography



