Charity basketball game in West Kelowna a slam dunk

A charity basketball game took place at Cst. Neil Bruce School on Feb. 16 between the grade eight boys and girls team combined and a team made up of members of the Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP officers, and even former students. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

A basketball game was played for a good cause at Constable Neil Bruce School in West Kelowna Thursday afternoon (Feb. 16).

It was a charity game between the Constable Neil Bruce School Grade 8 boys and girls team combined against a team made up of members of the Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP officers and even former students.

The game was played in front of a full gynamsium of spectators.

Spectators at the event were asked to bring a non-perisable food item for the local food bank. In total, more than 1,000 items were donated.

The team made up of the Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP officers and former students won the friendly game.

