Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Chris Hemsworth is on a selfie-stick adventure in Vancouver.

The Australian celebrity was in the Hollywood of the North filming his new movie Bad Times at the El Royal, directed by Drew Goddard.

Hemsworth took to social media to give his praise of Canada and beautiful Vancouver, with a video capturing a view high above Stanley Park.

He seemed to be quite taken with the sights of the city saying, “Take a look at that view would ya, this will do just fine.”

The 34-year-old also shaved off his signature ‘Thor’ beard for his new role, giving fans something to talk about.

