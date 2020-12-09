One of the staff at Blue Heron Villa has set up part of her collection - including moving parts and lights - at the assisted living residence in Lake Country. (Contributed)

One of the staff at Blue Heron Villa has set up part of her collection - including moving parts and lights - at the assisted living residence in Lake Country. (Contributed)

Christmas display lights up Okanagan seniors’ spirits

Assisted living staff member shares some joy with residents facing isolation

As a greater number of seniors are faced with feelings of loneliness over the holidays, others are going out of their way to light up the season.

A staff member at an assisted living residence in Lake Country has set up part of her elaborate Christmas village collection at Blue Heron Villa. Complete with moving parts and lights, the display is a wonder to see.

“Like all assisted living residences being affected by COVID, they are dealing with loneliness, among other feelings associated with being isolated,” Villa manager Gary Buckberry said.

“The village to them is like a magic elixir – the sparkle in their eyes return and there is a definite change in their mood.

”It truly has transformed the mood in the building.”

READ MORE: Care home restrictions break Lake Country couple’s heart

READ MORE: Lumby seniors provided computer access to visit loved ones virtually this Christmas

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. ticket seller leaves Shuswap non-profit society owing money
Next story
Couple raises $37,000 for charities in Kelowna, Edmonton

Just Posted

Volunteer Bill Beard, with the Revelstoke Community Response Network, delivered groceries April 7. (Rob Buchanan photo)
RevyHelps: Coordinated effort to make sure everyone is looked after

Volunteers are connected with people who need help, from shovelling snow to grocery shopping

This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. (Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
Interior Health ready and waiting for vaccine to arrive

‘Public Health are experts at receiving and distributing vaccines’

Revelstoke city councillors approved increases to water and sewer fees for 2021. (File photo)
UPDATE: Council votes against fee increases

The proposed increases passed third reading Nov. 24, Michael Brooks-Hill revoked support at adoption

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that masks would be mandatory in all indoor public and retail places on Nov.19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman arrested for allegedly refusing to wear a mask in Revelstoke restaurant

Revelstoke RCMP issued a $230 ticket

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Critteraid rescue cat Winston Churchill chooses when his mom Dorrian Dixon is allowed to make three layer masks. For every mask she sells, $1 goes to Critteraid and Alley Cats. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
No ‘kitten’ around: Penticton woman makes masks to support pet rescues

Winston Churchill, the rescue cat, approves of his mom Dorrian Dixon making masks

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions was robbed of over $3,000 in watches on Dec. 8

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s earliest COVID-19 vaccines go to health care workers first

Aim is to immunize 400,000 people by end of March

Salmon Arm resident Nicholas Sayers is $75,000 richer after a scratch-off ticket win. (BCLC photo)
Cup of coffee leads to Salmon Arm man becoming $75,000 richer

Nicholas Sayers picked up a scratch-and-win ticket at the Co-op gas bar

Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)
Laser strike targets plane at Kelowna International Airport

Airport staff confirmed the strike did not affect YLW operations

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Most Read