City surveying seniors for problems in Revelstoke

The survey is available between Sept. 28 and Oct. 23

The city is asking seniors what problems they face living in Revelstoke.

In 2009, the city took steps to become an age-friendly city by asking seniors what they needed to make Revelstoke a better place to live and thrive in.

Eleven years later, the city is surveying seniors to see their priorities and how Revelstoke could be more inclusive and accessible.

READ MORE: Gas prices in Revelstoke one of highest in province

Survey results will help identify gaps in services, infrastructure and where improvement could be made, the city said.

The deadline to participate is by Oct. 23, questions range from environment priorities and access to information, to safety and accessibility.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/agefriendlyupdate or a hard copy can be picked up at city hall.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health and wellnessSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan Literacy Society raises readers

Just Posted

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

More wildfire smoke to fill the Okanagan

The smoke is coming from wildfires in California but is expected to be much lighter

City surveying seniors for problems in Revelstoke

The survey is available between Sept. 28 and Oct. 23

Revelstoke source of clue on Jeopardy

The prompt challenged knowledge of both art and wildlife in the area

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty of murdering his wife 10 years ago

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Documentary to celebrate the Shuswap’s music scene

Local initiative to feature several of the region’s artists

Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

RCMP seized several firearms from a West Kelowna home on Tuesday

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Okanagan man accused of attacking two young boys back in court

Brian Lamb will remain behind bars until at least Oct. 14

U.S. boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

Most Read