City surveying seniors for problems in Revelstoke

The survey is available between Sept. 28 and Oct. 23

The city is asking seniors what problems they face living in Revelstoke.

In 2009, the city took steps to become an age-friendly city by asking seniors what they needed to make Revelstoke a better place to live and thrive in.

Eleven years later, the city is surveying seniors to see their priorities and how Revelstoke could be more inclusive and accessible.

Survey results will help identify gaps in services, infrastructure and where improvement could be made, the city said.

The deadline to participate is by Oct. 23, questions range from environment priorities and access to information, to safety and accessibility.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/agefriendlyupdate or a hard copy can be picked up at city hall.

