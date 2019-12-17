Clovechok: Looking back on 2019

Revelstoke’s MLA talks about the work he did this past year

I would like to thank everyone in Columbia River – Revelstoke (CRR) for your willingness to reach out to me and my offices. I received thousands of emails and phone calls in 2019, and 452 constituent files were logged into our system. Our local municipal/regional governments invited me to attend 17 of their meetings at UBCM. Working directly with constituents and elected officials in all levels of government is key to my effectiveness as your MLA.

Here’s a snapshot of some of our achievements:

We successfully lobbied government to include headwater communities in Columbia River Treaty (CRT) community meetings; Invermere is now a permanent host community for CRT meetings.

We facilitated a Wild Fire interface meeting between the City of Kimberley and Ministry of Forests Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD), resulting in a pilot project in Kimberley.

We successfully lobbied the Premier for a meeting in Revelstoke regarding Caribou and backcountry usage. A meeting was booked and 800 people attended with 1,000+ others watching online. Attendees demanded transparency, inclusivity, and accountability from the government.

We successfully spearheaded efforts to shut down the proposed Golf Cart Seat Belt regulation, which would have devastated the golf industry.

We continue to work tirelessly on the BC/Alberta trans-border health care issue; seeking solutions to this incredibly complex issue. I have met with constituents, the BC Health Minister three times, as well as the Alberta Health Care Minister.

We continue to focus on issues such as the lack of rural transportation, invasive species, ICBC rates, the Kicking Horse Trans Canada Highway expansion, commercial water bottling applications, the flawed new regulations regarding the ALR and of course the devastating job losses in our forestry sector.

My job is to be your voice. I have fought for the best interests of our vibrant communities and to preserve the fabric of the rural lifestyle that we enjoy. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I’m ready to tackle our to-do list for 2020.

Thank you for the honour of representing all of you in Columbia River-Revelstoke. From my family to yours: Merry Christmas and may the New Year bring many blessings for you and yours.

