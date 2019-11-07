Coat drive delivers warmth to North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

Bundled up in winter coats, toques and gloves for a couple hours was nothing for a group of realtors when they considered how Vernon’s homeless brave the elements all day, and often night, long.

Sutton Realty’s eighth annual Warm & Fuzzy Shelter Collection collected a moving truck approximately half full of blankets, coats, mitts, toques, boots and other winter wear. The items were delivered to the Turning Points Collaborative Society, which will distribute them to the various agencies and shelters so that they reach those most in need.

“Thank you to all the generous people who came out and donated warm clothing and blankets,” said Kelly Fehr, Turning Points Collaborative Society co-executive director.

“We will be sorting through them this week and handing them out to those in need.”

As the mercury continues to drop, knowing that these donations will make a difference for the community’s most at risk is what drives events like this to take place.

“They are so thankful,” said Jake Russell, Sutton realtor. “That’s why we keep doing it. We feel good and it helps a lot of people out.”

For those who still have items to donate, Vernon Kia is also collecting Coats for the Cold until the end of November.

