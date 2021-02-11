Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser coming up Feb. 20

The Women’s Shelter Society has already beat there fundraising goal, more funds means more programs

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is hosting a local Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser Feb. 20. (Coldest Night of the Year photo)

In just over a month, the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter rocketed past their Coldest Night of the Year fundraising goal.

As of Feb. 11, the organization had raised almost $24,000 out of their aim of $20,000.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a fundraiser where teams walk for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt and hunger.

The walk is Feb. 20. People are invited to participate virtually by walking two or five kilometres and posting photos on Facebook.

While the women’s shelter gets funding from BC Housing, executive director Lynn Loeppky said the money does not cover their new art program, yoga therapy and free counselling services.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Women’s Shelter providing art kits to vulnerable women

READ MORE: Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society hires in-house counsellor

The more money raised from this fundraiser, the more the women’s shelter can expand and help Revelstokians.

“All this money goes back into the community,” Loeppky said.

Do donate, visit the Coldest Night of the Year’s website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

women shelters