In May 2018, youth from around the Basin participated in a summit organized by Columbia Basin Trust’s Basin Youth Network. (Submitted)

Columbia Basin Trust hosting youth summit in April

They are looking for 14-18 year olds to attend

The Columbia Basin Trust is hosting a leadership summit for youth April 24-26 in Kimberley.

Youth aged 14-18 can apply to attend the Basin Youth Network Leadership Summit to develop and learn new skills, expand their friend circles and make a difference in their community by setting youth-focused community priorities.

“Basin youth are making positive impacts in their communities, and we hope this weekend inspires them to think big and continue their great work,” said Michelle d’Entremont, manager, delivery of benefits for the Columbia Basin Trust, in a news release. “The Summit is a way for youth to collaborate and network as they continue to build valuable life skills that will follow them into the future as they strengthen their leadership skills and take action.”

The summit will have sessions that support youth in finding their voice and taking action on issues that matter to them. The youth will also have the opportunity to provide input into the renewal of the trust’s strategic priorities.

“The Basin Youth Network was launched in 2016 to support the changing needs of youth and communities, and it is amazing to see what has been accomplished since its inception. Youth are actively engaged in their communities and truly making positive changes in the communities where they live,” said Mike Kent, regional coordinator, Basin Youth Network, in a news release. “The Summit will connect over 100 youth to learn new skills, and plan for the future. I encourage all youth to apply.”

To apply go online to ourtrust.org/basin-youth-network-leadership-summit/ Successful applicants will attend the event for free.

The deadline is Feb. 28.

 

