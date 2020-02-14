Columbia Basin Trust is supporting Hope Air to provide travel for locals in financial need who must access medical care far from home, like Chelsea from Cranbrook. (Submitted)

Columbia Basin Trust partners to offer free flights for medical travel

Hope Air will be receiving funds from the trust over three years

The Columbia Basin Trust has committed $165,000 over three years to Hope Air.

Hope Air provides financial assistance to for those who need to travel far to obtain medical care.

“We’re pleased to partner with Hope Air to provide free flights for patients who need access to vital medical care outside the region,” said Aimee Ambrosone, Columbia Basin Trust executive director, delivery of benefits.

The free flights are made possible thanks to partnerships with airline and donations and grants from individuals, corporations and foundations.

“Too often, patients tell us that without the flights provided, they would delay or even cancel their appointments, putting their health at risk,” said Alanna Scott, Hope Air vice president, development.

The project is a huge benefit to families, Scott continued. The project is intended to shorten travel time and in turn a parents time away from work, if they have sick children.

The funding is also an asset to seniors and people who disabilities who can’t drive or physically manage long-distance drives, as well as people with serious conditions that require multiple trips for treatment, Scott said.

For more information and to request free flights visit hopeair.ca or call 1-877-346-HOPE (4673).

 

