Columbia Shuswap Environmental Society hosting edible plants webinar

Register online with Okanagan College for the June 24 and 30 courses

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is hosting a webinar on invasive plant identification and edible weeds. (Submitted)

Decorative or Invasive? Poisonous or delicious? Whether you want to learn about how to properly identify and manage an invasive plant or you are looking to harvest the edible properties of garden weeds- CSISS has an online workshop for you this June.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society has two online training sessions coming up in June.

The society is teaming up with Okanagan College to host an online workshop featuring invasive plant identification and edible weeds.

The goal is to prevent spreading of these species, while harvesting their beneficial properties and learning how to properly manage them.

This workshop will take place online June 24 at 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Register online with Okanagan College: www.okanagan.bc.ca/Programs/Areas_of_Study/cs/Courses.html?course=PIR_743

On June 30, the society will also be hosting a one-hour online workshop that is applicable to industry, forestry, Indigenous Peoples, municipal and regional staff, landscapers, gardeners, stewardship groups and other interested individuals.

Learn to identify key invasive plants in your area and implement best management practices in the field to prevent the spread of invasive species.

The identification portion of the course this year will focus on the carrot family species – such as Giant Hogweed, Wild Chervil, Wild Parsnip and others. Plants in this family range from highly edible to fatally poisonous (think Socrates and Poison Hemlock).

This workshop is free however pre-registration is required. Registration details here and on the society’s website columbiaswapinvasives.org.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education