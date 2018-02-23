Serena Caner, registered dietician

Column: Eating like an Olympian

Olympic fever has arrived, leaving us inspired to pursue our favourite sports.

However, when I think about being an Olympian, what interests me most is the opportunity to taste the local cuisine of the host country. What better way than exercise to stimulate a great appetite and well-earned meal?

My Olympic visit would include visiting interesting restaurants and sweet talking the local security guards for the best street vendors or lesser-known gems.

Important Korean sentences to practice would include, “Which way to the best Korean BBQ? Beebimbap?”

However, the food reality of being an Olympian is extremely disappointing.

First of all, most Olympians are weight conscious.

Ski jumpers, for example, eat as little as 1,300 calories per day. Unfortunately, the lighter you are, the farther you fly, so they aim to weigh ten pounds less than usual prior to competition. Figure skaters share a similar reality, where lightness allows them to jump high or be tossed across the ice. In fact, their dinner plate looks similar to the “plate” we promote in diabetes management: three ounces of lean protein, 3/4 cup whole grain and the rest…vegetables.

The second disappointment is that diet experimentation during competition is not recommended. When a split second can make the difference between winning and losing, nothing is left to chance.

Food is deemed so important to the athlete’s performance that this year, Team USA shipped all their food and equipment – weighing hundreds of pounds – to South Korea.

While to me, this seems rude and counter to the Olympic spirit “to build a peaceful and better world which requires mutual understanding with a spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play,” it is how they mitigate their perceived risk of foodborne illness and gastrointestinal upset.

Luckily for me, I will never be an Olympian.

Travelling across the world, only to eat your own food in limited quantities seems like a wasted opportunity. However, seeing how Olympians eat, is a reminder of how important nutrition is to health and performance.

If you would like to eat along with the Olympians, Team USA has their own website with recipes: https://www.teamusa.org/cookingwithteamusa/recipes.

-Serena Caner is a registered dietitian who works at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

Previous story
Lottery will help save children’s lives

Just Posted

Grizzlies prepared to weather the Storm

Revelstoke to face Kamloops Friday for their first game of KIJHL playoffs

Gold for Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa

Kelsey Serwa wins the gold medal in thrilling fashion in PyeongChang

Five Alarm Funk to stop in Revelstoke on North American tour

Their stop in Revelstoke comes following two Juno nominations and the release of a new single featuring Bootsy Collins

Glimpses of the Past

From lots at Trout Lake going on sale in 1893 to Williamson Lake Park going under the auspices of the City of Revelstoke in 1998

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

Most Read

  • Glimpses of the Past

    From lots at Trout Lake going on sale in 1893 to Williamson Lake Park going under the auspices of the City of Revelstoke in 1998

  • Foster parents needed in Shuswap

    Current foster parents retiring, moving on, leaving a gap

  • Column: Eating like an Olympian

    Olympic fever has arrived, leaving us inspired to pursue our favourite sports.…