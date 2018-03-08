There was already a ban on open fires in the Cultus Lake Park area and Cultus Lake Provincial Park, but as of Aug. 3, there is now a ban on gas-fuelled cooking in the park board area. (Black Press File Photo)

Column: Is there a better burger?

My children will tell you: there are many disadvantages of having a dietitian for a mother.

One of them is that I have a fundamental curiosity about trying recipes in a new way.

Somehow, despite several experiences proving otherwise, I believe there is a healthier way to make a recipe that will still taste delicious.

By healthier, I am relating to the current, scientific, perspective that trains our registered dietitians: lowering salt, saturated fat and sugar; increasing fiber. Consequently, I have made cookies that taste like muffins, mac and cheese enhanced with pureed squash or cauliflower, cake so dry it can only be eaten with a generous spread of butter.

I like to blame my children, but part of their food grievances is related to their learned distrust; tampering with conventionally understood recipes.

Burgers are one of those foods I love to play with. For some reason, I cannot make a 100% beef patty.

In fairness, I am thinking about the ecological footprint of the meal.

I am thinking about cost.

I am thinking about grams of saturated fat and lack of fiber.

Last week, I developed a recipe that was sure to fool the family. And so I took a can of red kidney beans and pureed it with my hand blender, before mixing it into the hamburger.

To be fair, my opinion was that the burgers were pretty good. Who can argue with adding 12 grams of fiber, along with magnesium and vitamin B6? Besides, to the untrained eye, they looked exactly like burgers.

When my husband got home, the house smelled of beef and his eyes lit up when he saw the burgers. I waited for the enthusiastic head nod that usually accompanies burger eating.

But after a few bites my husband turned his head and politely asked, “What did you put in these? They taste…different.”

Busted.

That night, I felt like I let my family down, crossing the line between moderation and fanaticism. It is important to be open-minded about changing eating habits, but sometimes, with favourite foods, we should just enjoy them for what they are: yummy.

-Serena Caner is a registered dietitian who works at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Two closures totalling four hours are scheduled near Three Valley Gap

Tourism strategy embraces digital technology

Digital platform initiatives to reach out directly to tourists lauded at Kelowna conference

More than $10K raised for CMH guide injured in avalanche in less than 24 hours

‘Big Al’ was a long-time fixture of the CMH Monashees community – last week he suffered a severe concussion and broke his femur

Grizzlies claw back to even Doug Birks Division Final series 1-1

Revelstoke beats 100 Mile Wranglers 5-2 in Game 2 at home

Revelstoke Search and Rescue attended eight calls in January

Down from 10 in January 2017

Video: Do you think Revelstoke should have passenger train service?

We took to the streets this week to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Heavy snow packs may contribute to flooding

Snow deposits that feed Columbia, Okangan and Similkameen basins well above normal

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Alberta premier threatens to broaden pipeline dispute with B.C.

Rachel Notley said she could reduce the amount of oil her province ships

Column: Is there a better burger?

My children will tell you: there are many disadvantages of having a… Continue reading

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Poor mothers face greater scrutiny over their children’s weight: UBC study

In B.C., 153,300 children – or one-in-five – are living below the poverty line

Most Read

  • Column: Is there a better burger?

    My children will tell you: there are many disadvantages of having a…