Combining movement with meaning

~ Sobia Moman

A yoga teacher, a DJ and a bookstore co-owner; Allie Bruni wears many hats in her professional life.

Fable Book Parlour is a bookstore in Revelstoke that Bruni and two other women opened and operate together. Bruni is the head of music and marketing for the store.

She suffered a corneal ulcer and went through several eye operations to fix it. The injury and subsequent procedures were risky and nearly left her blind in one eye three times.

The experience was a massive barrier for Bruni and took a lot of strength for her to get through. Her eye is not completely back to its regular functions, but she is choosing to look on the positive side.

“My sense of sound and feeling of sound vibrations are enhanced because of that experience,” explained Bruni.

Bruni’s heightened awareness of sound makes her career as a DJ successful. She travels throughout the Okanagan and the U.S. to perform in festivals and other events.

Combining her love of music with her other passion, yoga, Bruni teaches the practice in town and also abroad. She has been teaching yoga for 15 years and was the first person to bring Yoga DJ to Revelstoke.

Bruni has a Sanskrit name, Anjali, which translates to ‘divine offering.’ This name is reflected in Bruni’s love of offering whatever she can to others.

“I love to offer, whether it is opportunities, new ideas, collaborative ideas. I love to offer music and yoga teachings. We didn’t have a music or book store in town so I wanted to offer it,” she said.

Bruni has been a leader in many of her career paths. She used to work as a producer in television and film in California and also as a team manager for a non-profit organization.

Music and yoga are tools for Bruni to bring people together and encourage them to move their bodies in a meaningful manner.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

She is very passionate about the philosophies of yoga in its traditional right.

“I want to provide spaces within my classes and within my music and bring a world of inclusivity and to work on how my spaces feel and make them welcoming and inclusive,” Bruni said.

Revelstoke