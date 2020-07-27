Comet NEOWISE soars over Revelstoke

A local photographer snapped some photos of Comet NEOWISE above Revelstoke Lake during the recent good weather window.

The comet was first spotted by astronomers on March 27. NEOWISE made its closest approach to the earth on July 22, within 103.5 million km. It can be found near the Big Dipper.

It’s one of the brightest comets in the northern hemisphere since the Hale-Bopp Comet in 1997.

Astronomers said by the end of July, the comet will no longer be visible due to the waxing moon.

A comet is an icy, small Solar System body that, when passing close to the sun, warms and begins to release gasses, a process called outgassing. This produces a visible atmosphere or coma, and sometimes a tail.

NEOWISE won’t pass Earth again for another 6,800 years according to the International Dark-Sky Association.

