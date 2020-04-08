The team from Do Some Good give back to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

Black Press Media and the Revelstoke Review is announcing a partnership with Kelowna based technology company Do Some Good.

The partnership will result in increased reach and exposure for local causes and community groups and recognize the people and businesses who make an impact in their local communities.

Black Press cares about the communities we operate in. We want to spotlight all the good happening in our communities and we want to help as many local causes and community groups as we can. Our partnership with Do Some Good is a way to bring more support to local causes, recognize people and businesses that give back in their community and allow our employees to be more engaged in the communities they work in.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Do Some Good, a home grown B.C. technology platform,” said Myles Williamson, marketing consultant for the Review.

Do Some Good is a social enterprise that cares about building stronger communities. Their platform and app help connect people, charitable organizations, and businesses to make a meaningful impact in communities all across Canada and easily help their local community in times of need.

“The Revelstoke Review, in it’s different iterations, has been a part of the community for more than 120 years,” said Jocelyn Doll, editor. “We’ve always believed in community and supporting local endeavours, and this partnership with Do Some Good helps us continue that tradition.”

The partnership will first roll out from Princeton to Golden, with plans for expansion to the balance of Black Press publications throughout B.C. and Alberta. The mission of the partnership is to leverage the power of technology to create stronger communities.

Samantha Williams, Chief Operating Officer said her team is very excited about the partnership with Black Press.

“Whether you’re an individual, community group, non profit or business, the Do Some Good platform and mobile app is a hub where you can share good stories, find volunteer positions, support local causes, create and manage community events, and do so much more. These connections matter now more than ever,” she explained.

Visit https://dosomegood.ca/to start sharing your good stories and to support your local community.

 

