Remebrance Day Revelstoke 2018 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Commit to living in peace this Remembrance Day: Revelstoke Mayor

This Remembrance Day we acknowledge the 101st year since the end of “the war to end all wars.”

Our thoughts go to the individuals who fought for our freedom and peace.

If it were not for these brave men and women our world would be infinitely different than we know it today.

Yet, as time moves on and we distance ourselves from the world wars, it is our responsibility to make sure that we educate our children on the atrocities of war so that these types of events never happen again.

This education process is up to our entire community and in fact the entire free world to enforce the fact that peace can remain through exchange of ideas and the acceptance of each other, our commonalities and our differences.

Martin Luthor King wrote: “The ultimate measure of a person in not where they stand in moments of comfort and convenience, but where they stand at times of challenge and controversy.”

So, our challenge is to see that we never forget and those who have never seen war, understand it, so that they never have to experience it.

Those who served gave all; many gave their lives and those who returned home brought back a lifetime of pain, a pain that for the most part could never be healed.

When I think of our family members who left their homes here in our community at such a young age ‘to serve their country’ I also think of their family members left behind, each and every one was altered by this experience and we are grateful for their sacrifices.

Our duty is to honour them by making sure this never happens again.

Today, we stand in honor of these men and women and commit to them that we will continue to live in peace.

Gary Sulz is the mayor of Revelstoke.

Looking back at Revelstoke after WWI

