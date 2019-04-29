Community Calendar April 30 to May 7

Events include: Writer’s Bloc, electric fence workshop and Spring Block Party

Health Care Assistant Info Night

May 1 at 7:00 pm

Where: Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre

Training for one of B.C.’s most in-demand health professions will be offered in Revelstoke starting in fall 2019. Get more information, meet the staff, learn about employment opportunities and more.

Writer’s Bloc

May 1 at 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Where: Revelstoke Branch Library

Writers who are working on projects are welcome to come and share ideas, give constructive feedback, and be inspired at this weekly get-together. Please bring some writing in progress to share with this supportive group of writers! Free drop-in.

Pedal & Pint

May 2 at 6:00 pm

Where: Revelstoke Community Centre parking lot

Revelstoke’s longstanding Pedal ‘n’ Pint series is the weekly gathering of riders for a Thursday evening pedal. Meet up at the Revelstoke Community Centre parking lot and embark on a unique ride each week. Riders meet up at the pub for pints. All skills levels welcome.

Electric Fence Workshop: A Bear Necessities

May 2 at 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: Revelstoke Rec Centre

Get ready for the summer season and protect your beehives, fruit and nut trees and chickens from bears, in turn you’ll also be protecting bears against habituation. As it turns out setting up and taking down an electric fence can be super simple! Learn how.

Craft Club

May 3 at 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Where: Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Revelstoke Museum & Archives hosts a weekly craft club every Friday at noon, upstairs at the Museum. Bring your knitting, crochet, embroidery, beading, colouring, sketching, or any other craft and join us for an hour or so. Enjoy coffee or tea while crafting and visiting with the other crafters. Children are welcome to come with their parents – a children’s play area is available in the program room.

Spring Block Party

May 4 at 9:00 am

Where: Revelstoke downtown

Revelstoke’s Community Events Group is hosting their Annual Spring Block Party on Saturday May 4th!

Fun for all, this event will bring a huge amount of life to Revelstoke’s downtown core. The streets will be filled with fun activities, local vendors, street markets and much much more.

We are looking for anyone and everyone to come down and enjoy these local festivities as we change into the beautiful warm weather.

ArtBark Silent Auction Fundraiser

May 4 all-day

Where: Jacobson Ford Sales Showroom

Who doesn’t love ART and ANIMALS in Revelstoke? Please join us for our first. There will be great art to bid on from amazing local artists, raffles and refreshments which includes a bar with beer and wine to enjoy while you browse. Entry by donation. All proceeds will go to the Revelstoke and District Humane Society for the continued care of the animals in the community.

4th Annual Women’s Mega Clothing Swap Fundraiser

May 5 at 12:00 pm

Where: Revelstoke Community Centre

Reuse. Reduce. Recycle.

This is an entirely volunteer run event and all proceeds of this edition will be donated to the non-profit youth sports program The Revelstoke Aquaducks.

