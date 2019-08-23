Community Calendar for Aug. 21

Director of Blue Heron Night of Music Sarah Erikson says the classic red barn on her property partially inspired the festival, and will act as an iconic backdrop for the night of country, bluegrass and folk performances. (File photo)

Karaoke Night

Wednesdays, 9 p.m.

River City Pub

Join us every Wednesday Night with host Stacey for some sing-your-heart-out karaoke and a ton of fun with friends!

We’ve got thousands of songs on our playlist, so you’re sure to find something to sing! Sing by yourself, in a pair or as a group.

Open Mic Night

Wednesdays, 10 p.m.

The Last Drop

The Last Drop welcomes all jammers and singers. Come out and join in with a friendly relaxed atmosphere.

Ladies Wine Night

Wednesdays, 4:30-6 p.m.

Revelstoke Legion

Glasses of wine for $4.75.

Pedal & Pint

Thursdays, 6 p.m.

Meet up at the Revelstoke Community Centre parking lot and embark on a unique ride each week. Riders meet up at the pub for pints. All skill levels welcome.

Burger and Beer Night/Karaoke

Fridays, at 7 p.m.

Revelstoke Legion

Come on out and support your legion, with a great night of Karaoke and a Burger (cooked right in front of you) and a nice cold Beer $10.

Red Chair

Aug. 23, 10 p.m.

River City Pub

Forming in Whistler, Canada back in 2013, Red Chair is a rock staple of the mountain town!

JML

Aug. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Drop

Folkster John Michael Lind brings his sweet original songs and tasty covers of some of his heroes to the ever-fun.

Mount Revelstoke Steamer

Aug. 25, 7:30 a.m.

This year we’ll be mixing things up with a mass start format. Registration is now open at Zone4. With the change to a mass start format and the increasing popularity of the event, we expect to sell out this year. What: Mass start road race up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. Course Details: This year staging will be at the Nels Nelsen parking, with a neutral roll out back to the parkway. The 25 km course climbs 1,400 metres and finishes near the summit of Mt. Revelstoke (taking a right at the Balsam Lake parking lot and continuing to the very end of the pavement). There are few places in North America with such a long sustained climb. The average gradient is not terribly steep at 5.6 per cent, but the length makes up for lack of steepness. As you climb from temperate interior rain forest to sub-alpine meadows you are treated to improving views of the Columbia River Valley with the Monashees and Selkirks on either side. The road surface is excellent and the traffic is minimal. It is truly a memorable climb!

Ginger St. James

Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

The Last Drop

The Trainwreck Two – Ginger St. James and SnowHeel Slim join forces with Eve Hell and Howlin’ Pete to make up a furious quartet blazing out two full sets of Country, blues and rock n’ roll.

Blue Heron Night of Music

Aug. 30, 4:30 -11 p.m.

Red Barn at 3668 Airport Way

Music! Beer! Food Trucks! Gates at 4:30 p.m. Kids get free entry. Folk, bluegrass and country music. Bring your own chair/blanket and water bottle. Ride your bike and receive a complimentary beverage! This music event has no on-site parking, so if you can’t ride a bike please see the Facebook page for $2 shuttle details or email blueheronmusicfestival@gmail.com for more information.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.