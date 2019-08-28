Community calendar for Aug. 28 to Sept. 4

Writer’s Block

Wednesday, Aug. 28

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke library

Writer’s who are working on projects are welcome to come and share ideas, give constructive feedback, and be inspired at this weekly get-together. Please bring some writing in progress to share with this supportive group of writers. Free drop-in.

Group SUP Night

Wednesday, Aug. 28

When: 6:30 p.m.

The idea behind the Wednesday Group Stand Up Paddle (SUP) night is to allow paddlers to get together to meet new people and learn about new places to paddle around Revelstoke. It’s free. There is no formal guiding or instruction on these nights, just a social get-together on the water. It is an everybody-welcome atmosphere and we are super stoked to always see new faces join in each week. Stayed tuned to this event page (https://www.facebook.com/events/1149271015273733/) for the week’s meeting place as we change it up every week! I will post it here.PLEASE help promote water safety- Wear a PFD with a whistle. Bring a headlamp. and wearing a leash is always strongly recommended.

Exhibition Opening

Thursday, Aug. 29

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Please join us for the opening reception celebrating four new art exhibitions! Main gallery: Hayley Stewart, Soul Quench. Side galleries: Pottery Guild – current works; work from our instructors, David Rooney – Art Collector Show runs Aug. 30 to Sept. 20. The Revelstoke Art Gallery is open from 12 to 4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday during exhibitions. Admission is by donation. Snacks and Refreshments available.

Ginger St. James at The Last Drop Pub

Thursday, Aug. 29

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Last Drop

The Trainwreck Two – Ginger St. James and SnowHeel Slim join forces with Eve Hell and Howlin’ Pete to make up a furious quartet blazing out 2 full sets of country, blues and rock n’ roll at the legendary Last Drop Pub in Revelstoke.

Blue Heron

Friday, Aug. 30

When: 4:30

Where: Red Barn, 3668 Airport Way

Music, beer, food Trucks. Gates open at 4:30, show 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Kids get in free. Folk, bluegrass and country music. Bring your own chair/blanket and water bottle. Ride your bike and get a free beverage. This music event has no on-site parking, so if you can’t ride a bike please see the Facebook page for $2 shuttle details. Email: blueheronmusicfestival@gmail.com for questions. Tickets are $35 and available at the Revelstoke visitors centre.

Swim, Movie and Pizza Party

Friday, Aug. 29

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Aquatic Centre

Swim and movie night during the summer months, this time with pizza, Plan a night out for yourselves and drop the kids (Ages 7 – 12) with us. This fun-packed evening is great for young friends to come and hang out. We will host a swim at the Aquatic Centre followed by pizza and a movie. Swim 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., set-up and pizza 7 to 7:30 p.m., movie 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pick up 8:30 p.m. sharp. $25 per child includes admission to the Aquatic Centre, pizza and 3.5 hours supervision.

Soup and a Smile

Monday, Sept. 2

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke United Church

What better way to start your week than with some hot soup. Come down to the United Church between 11 30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Soup and a Smile and enjoy some hot soup, desserts, and tea and coffee. Free or by donation.

Moto-Monday motorcycle tour

Monday, Sept. 2

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Shell gas station

Meet up at the Revelstoke Timmies/Shell at 6 p.m. on any street-legal motorcycle. The riders will decide where they want to go. After, we’ll head to the Rockford for wings night. If you have an L licence, text us at 837-1430, and we’ll swing by to pick you up. If you don’t have a motorcycle and want to ride as a passenger, text us and we’ll see if we can get you a helmet and give you a ride.