Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour

June 13, 3 p.m.

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Join museum curator Cathy English for a guided tour of Revelstoke’s historic Mountain View Cemetery. The tour takes about1.5 hours and explores the history of the cemetery and the stories of Revelstoke pioneers. Meet at the cemetery gates or call the museum for a ride, $8 or less with a punch-card. Children are welcome to attend with their parents, but please be aware that there is some adult content. Please dress appropriately for the weather, and be prepared to encounter mosquitoes!

Pre-teen dance

June 14, 6-9 p.m.

Celebrate Summer with a live D.J. at the Community Centre. For youth in Grades 5 – 7.

Tickets on sale now at the Community Centre – only $2

Hoop it out

June 15, 1:45 p.m.

Centennial Park

Discover the Magic of Hooping for Mental Health. Everyone is welcome regardless of age, gender and skill level. Lead facilitator Kya Dalton uses hooping to manage her depression and anxiety and wants to give others the tools and foundation to do the same.

Come on down and hoop it out! Try out this new way to heal and express yourself. Snacks, refreshments, hoops and promo provided.

1:45 Welcome Performance and Speech

2:00-2:45 Kids and Family Hoop Drop-in Class

3:00-3:45 Youth and Adults Drop-in Class

3:45-4:45 Explore Hoop Jam and Self Care Stations

In case of rain event will happen in MP 1 at the Rec Centre.

Wine and paint night

Your Office & Art Centre

Join the Visual Arts Centre for their first Wine and Paint night. Watercolourest Karen Millard will be walking participants through the steps to paint a beautiful painting while we happily sip on wine.

They expect/hope this event will sell out so please pre-purchase tickets at Your Office & Art Centre

BC Hydro open house

June 17, 4-7 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

At these meetings, BC Hydro will provide information regarding the operation of their local facilities and expected summer reservoir levels, water use plans and other programs and initiatives.

Native bee fauna talk

June 18, 7 p.m.

Community Centre

Lincoln Best will introduce the native bee fauna of the Columbia Mountains and discuss their relation to regional flora,interesting species, and how we can enhance habitat to preserve them. All are welcome to this free talk.

Lincoln Best is the lead taxonomist for the Oregon Bee Project and Atlas at Oregon State University, Corvallis in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture. He instructs the Oregon Bee School, a course in taxonomy, and many other short courses and field courses. He spends his winters at University of Calgary where he is the pollinator taxonomist for the Ecologics Lab, generating biodiversity data for Landscape Ecology projects. Lincoln provides support to a large network of diverse clients in Canada and abroad.This talk is part of the Columbia Mountain Institute’s CRED Talk series and co-hosted by the Local Food Initiative.

Organic Pest & Disease Management talk

June 20, 5 p.m.

Terra Firma Farms

This Garden Guru Workshop will take place at Terra Firma Farms! Terra will go over some of the most common pests and diseases for our area and the strategies they use for prevention as we tour the farm. They will discuss cultural, biological and physical controls with an emphasis on the ones we choose to utilize and why. By Donation for the Revelstoke Local FoodInitiative.

Special Olympics AGM

June 24, 5:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Community Centre

Door prizes and snacks available.