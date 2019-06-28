Revelstoke’s Canada Day parade is coming up July 1 at 12 p.m. Marshalling is at the courthouse, kids bike decorating is at 11:30 a.m. at Grizzly Plaza. (File photo)

Community Calendar for June 26

Revelstoke Wild West Fly-in

June 28, 3 p.m.

Canada Day long weekend, camping by Donation to cover Porta-Potties. Lift Passes for purchase. On-Mountain Shuttle $10. Prizes-BYO- chairs, Coolers, bug spray, stoke attitude.

Swim, movie and pizza party

June 28, 5 p.m.

The city is bringing back our swim and movie night for the summer months, but this time with pizza! Plan a night out for yourselves and drop the kids (Ages 7 – 12) with us.

This fun packed evening is great for young friends to come and hang out. We will be hosting a swim in the Aquatic Centre followed by pizza and movie.

Event is 5:00 pm to 8:30 p.m., swim 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., set-up and pizza 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., movie 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pick up 8:30 p.m. sharp.

Bank Heist Time Trial Run

June 29, 7:30 a.m.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Join the resort for the third annual Bank Heist time trial up Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s most iconic ski run, Kill the Banker and support the Revelstoke Community Association. This event will have competitors climb 891 vertical meters in just 3.7 kilometres following the Kill The Banker hiking trail from Gondola Mid-Station to the Mackenzie Outpost. Get rewarded for your efforts with a free beer or drink for all competitors at Mackenzie Outpost, then ride down the gondola to Rockford Plaza for the awards ceremony. Tickets are $35.

This is a cupless event, all runners are required to bring their own cup.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the fastest male and female times.

Summer Street Fest

June 29, 6:30 p.m.

It’s the first night of Revelstoke Summer Street Fest! Head to Grizzly Plaza to see the Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band and The Carbons.

Revelstoke’s 120th Celebration Gala

June 30, 6 p.m.

Community Centre

Join us for an evening of food, drinks and dancing as we celebrate Revelstoke turning 120. We have a great live show band on stage to play all your favourite tunes over the last 60 years. Take a walk down memory lane with a fantastic evening you won’t forget. Tickets available on the city’s website or at the community centre.

 

