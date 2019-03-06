Brown Bag history is coming up again March 13. (File Photo)

Community Calendar for March 6

Rotary Speaker Series

March 7, noon

Selkirk Room, Regent Hotel

Free ($15 lunch, optional)

Carol and Pete Fotheringham’s epic cycle through Mongolia.

Mountain Harvest Spring celebration

March 7, noon

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

In partnership with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, the Local Food Initiative, and author Laura Stovel, the Revelstoke Library is proud to host the Mountain Harvest exhibit from March until June. Author Laura Stovel will be in attendance, books will be available to purchase and have signed, and we will be featuring our seed bank. Refreshments will be served.

Caribou & Communities

March 7, 7 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

The Columbia Shuswap Caribou & Communities Society is hosting a presentation with Dennis (Milt) Hamilton. Milt has 30 years experience in caribou research and conservation at the community, regional, provincial and international levels. Please attend and become a part of the future solution to Caribou Recovery.

I am Woman, Hear me Laff

March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$25

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a laugh.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff brings together some of the funniest female stand-up comedians for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter.

Contains adult material and coarse language

Brown Bag history

March 13, noon

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

$8

Guest speaker Rosemary Tracy will discuss the basics of genealogy: what resources are available, how to compile a family tree, the value of DNA results, and much more.

St. Patrick’s Day Tea

March 16, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Parish Centre

$8, $4 children 5-12

Go for an afternoon to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Features culinary table and raffles.

Rotary Speaker Series

March 14, noon

Selkirk Room, Regent Hotel

Free ($15 lunch, optional)

Marnie DiGiandonmenico and John Tolle’s humanitarian effort through the remote Lower Tsum Valley Region of Nepal.

Woman at War

March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$8

Part of Movies in the Mountains.

Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson

Halla is a middle-aged choir director in a small town, popular amongst her neighbours and respected in the community. Unbeknownst to her fellow citizens, she is also an environmentalist vigilante who destroys power lines in an effort to preserve the beautiful local country- side.

Opening with: The Road to Webequie

Previous story
Summerland orchardist provides training videos

Just Posted

Community Calendar for March 6

Rotary Speaker Series March 7, noon Selkirk Room, Regent Hotel Free ($15… Continue reading

Politically Incorrect: Will council hear you?

Tim Palmer Special to the Review As of Feb. 27, Revelstoke’s mayor… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather

Snow expected

Weather Update: cloudy with chances of flurries

The weekend is expected to see sun throughout the Okanagan valley.

Okanagan chefs leave styrofoam off the menu

The Okanagan Chefs Association looks to create a greener future

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

Buckshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Salmon Arm Snowblazers hope education will help deter aggressive behaviour

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce reacts to extension of emergency shelter

Chamber president, Carmen Sparg says the choice is preferable to a tent city being erected

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Okanagan parks society treks the Fur Brigade Trail

Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society holds 54th annual general meeting

Summerland swimmers excel at provincial level

ORCA swimmers bring home nine medals, 14 top 10 finishes, and 40 personal best times

Most Read