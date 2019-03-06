Community Calendar for March 6

Rotary Speaker Series

March 7, noon

Selkirk Room, Regent Hotel

Free ($15 lunch, optional)

Carol and Pete Fotheringham’s epic cycle through Mongolia.

Mountain Harvest Spring celebration

March 7, noon

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

In partnership with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, the Local Food Initiative, and author Laura Stovel, the Revelstoke Library is proud to host the Mountain Harvest exhibit from March until June. Author Laura Stovel will be in attendance, books will be available to purchase and have signed, and we will be featuring our seed bank. Refreshments will be served.

Caribou & Communities

March 7, 7 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

The Columbia Shuswap Caribou & Communities Society is hosting a presentation with Dennis (Milt) Hamilton. Milt has 30 years experience in caribou research and conservation at the community, regional, provincial and international levels. Please attend and become a part of the future solution to Caribou Recovery.

I am Woman, Hear me Laff

March 10, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$25

Celebrate International Women’s Day with a laugh.

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff brings together some of the funniest female stand-up comedians for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter.

Contains adult material and coarse language

Brown Bag history

March 13, noon

Revelstoke Museum & Archives

$8

Guest speaker Rosemary Tracy will discuss the basics of genealogy: what resources are available, how to compile a family tree, the value of DNA results, and much more.

St. Patrick’s Day Tea

March 16, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Parish Centre

$8, $4 children 5-12

Go for an afternoon to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Features culinary table and raffles.

Rotary Speaker Series

March 14, noon

Selkirk Room, Regent Hotel

Free ($15 lunch, optional)

Marnie DiGiandonmenico and John Tolle’s humanitarian effort through the remote Lower Tsum Valley Region of Nepal.

Woman at War

March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$8

Part of Movies in the Mountains.

Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson

Halla is a middle-aged choir director in a small town, popular amongst her neighbours and respected in the community. Unbeknownst to her fellow citizens, she is also an environmentalist vigilante who destroys power lines in an effort to preserve the beautiful local country- side.

Opening with: The Road to Webequie