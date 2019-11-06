Mount Begbie near Revelstoke, B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Community Calendar for Nov. 7

Rotary Trivia Night, Soup and a Smile, St Francis Parish Christmas Bazaar

Rotary Trivia Night

When: Nov. 9 @ 7-10 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke Legion

Cost: $150 for teams of 8

Reserve team spaces today by emailing stevebender999@gmail.com.

All funds raised are dedicated to the Revelstoke Rotary Club’s initiatives like the recent installation of Shade Sails at Kovach Park!

Soup and a Smile

When: Nov. 11 @ 11:30 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke United Church

Cost: Free or by donation

What better way to start your week than with some hot soup!

Come down to the United Church and enjoy some hot soup, desserts, and tea and coffee!

Rocky Mountain Cadet Corps Weekly Meetup

When: Nov. 12 @ 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Okanagan College Revelstoke

Rocky Mountain Cadet Corps Revelstoke meets every Tuesday at the Okanagan College from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. Open to everyone between 12-18 years of age. Come out be part of a team and learn valuable life skills, earn extra school credits and much more! Parents…this won’t cost you anything.

Brown Bag History – World Wars

When: Nov. 13 @ 12-1 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke Museum & Archives

Brown Bag History is a noon-hour history presentation. Join us every other Wednesday upstairs at the museum. Bring your bag lunch if you wish. Coffee, tea, and cookies provided. $8 per person – includes museum admission. This week’s topic: Revelstoke and the two World Wars.

Revelstoke Women’s Drop-In Hockey

When: Nov. 13 @ 8-9 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke Forum

Cost: $10 drop in and a one time $10 insurance fee

Ladies — if you are looking for a fun activity to do in the evenings throughout the winter season, look no further. The Kodiak’s are looking for new players to come out and have fun this winter season. We are a drop in league for ladies looking to play a little hockey. This is not a competitive team, we are a drop in team and we welcome all skill levels.

If you are new to hockey and do not have gear, we can provide you with gear so you can try it out.

We play Wednesday evenings, 8-9 p.m., and Fridays, 6:30-8 p.m., except when the Grizzlies are playing.

We are an open group to anyone interested in playing Women’s Hockey in Revelstoke.

OPEN STAGE & Live Band Karaoke Wednesdays

When: Nov. 13 @ 9 p.m.

Where: The Last Drop

Every Wednesday at The Last Drop Pub is Open Mic Wednesday! With Super Hosts: Catnado & The Sübaneers, BabyFeaturing the ALL NEW: CATNADO KARAOKE! Come play a tune of yours, bring your instruments, we have the drums and mics. Bring your band, bring your friends! Each performer gets a FREE DRINK! NO COVER! New this year: Catnado Karaoke. You sing our songs with us! We show you our ever growing setlist and you choose what you wanna sing.

St Francis Parish Christmas Bazaar

When: Nov. 16 @ 1-3 p.m.

Where: St. Francis Parish Centre

Cost: $8, children ages 5 to 12: $4

Come enjoy an afternoon tea of sandwiches and goodies. Take the opportunity to purchase baking, crafts, gift wear and raffle tickets.

St Francis Italian dinner

When: Nov. 17 @ 5-7 p.m.

Where: St. Francis Parish Centre

Cost: $18, children ages 5 to 12: $8

Enjoy an Italian dinner of penne and meatballs, salad, rolls and dessert. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Reservations recommended, call 837-4139.

Craft Fair Fundraiser

When: Nov. 23 and 24 @ 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Where: Revelstoke Senior’s Centre

Cost: Admission $3

Limited Tables: for info call Dorothy 250-837-3272

Proceeds from the concession, admission and home baking go to the Revelstoke Volunteer Medical Transportation program.

