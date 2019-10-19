The Burger Challenge, a fundraiser for the library’s RevLab project, kicks off Oct. 17. (Black Press File Photo)

Community Calendar for Oct. 17

Burger Challenge

Oct. 17 to Oct. 27

Eleven of Revelstoke’s most beloved eateries square off in the ultimate burger showdown. People’s Choice voting will determine our category winners, including Best Presentation, Most Original, Best Use of Local Ingredients, and Overall Awesomeness.

A portion of every burger sale and all of our generous sponsorship dollars are going to support the Okanagan Regional Library Revelstoke TechLab Expansion.

Each burger will be $15.

Participating restaurants:

Taco Club

Village Idiot

Chubby Funsters

Big Eddy Pub

River City Pub

Quartermaster

Hillcrest

Dose

Bierhause

Big Bend Cafe

Old School Eatery

Zalas

Chronic Conditions Self-Management Program Leader Training

Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Five Corners Church

Salmon Arm

Free

We are looking for individuals who have a chronic health condition (chronic pain, asthma, MS, heart disease, etc.) themselves , are caregivers for someone living with a chronic health condition or just want to help others. You would be leading workshops that will have a positive impact on other people’s lives. At the four-day Leader training workshop on Chronic Conditions, you will learn effective self-management strategies to help others and yourself live a healthy life with chronic health conditions. Space is limited. For information or to register call 1-866-902-3767 or www.selfmanagementbc.ca/applicationform

Craft Fair Fundraiser

Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Revelstoke Senior’s Centre

Admission: $3

Proceeds from the concession, admission and home baking go to the Revelstoke Volunteer Medical Transportation Program.

Vendors needed

Limited tables available, for information call Dorothy at 250-837-3272

Grizzlies game

Oct. 19, 7 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $12 / Students & Seniors $9 / Children $6

Purchase your tickets in advance and save: Adults $11 / Students & Seniors $8 / Children $6

Pre-purchased tickets do not include Premium Seating entry ($2 per person – payable at the forum) or guarantee entry if tickets are sold out at the door. Purchase advance tickets at Revy Outdoors, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Everything Revelstoke or Skookum Cycle & Ski.

2019 Polar Plunge

Oct. 20, 12 p.m.

Williamson Lake

The 2019 Revelstoke Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC will have families, individuals, businesses, and law enforcement members taking pledges to jump into cold waters on Plunge Day, all to support and raise awareness for Special Olympics BC.

Plungers will be freezin’ for a reason – fundraising to bring quality sport training and competition to individuals with intellectual disabilities, transforming the lives of children and adults through the joy of sport.

Prize for top fundraiser is a two night ski and stay package for two from Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Sutton Place Hotel.

There will also be a BBQ at the event.

Most Read