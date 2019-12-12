Community Calender for Dec. 12

Big Eddy Glassworks presents Christmas in the Big Eddy

Dec. 13 @ 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Eddy Glass Works

Join us for the first annual Big Eddy Winter Arts Market! Come watch glassblowing demos, listen to great music and shop at over 20 local vendors in the Big Eddy Glass Works parking lot.

CP Holiday Train

Dec. 14 @ 2:15 p.m. to 3:00

Victoria Road

The train will arrive at 2:15, with the performance beginning at 2:45.

The U.S. train departs Montreal on November 25 and features Alan Doyle and Beautiful Band performing in communities in New York and southern Ontario. Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott will pick up the tour in Chicago and finish the train’s journey back to Canada with the final show in Gleichen, Alberta on December 18.

The Canadian train departs Montreal on November 26 and follow CP’s tracks west to Vancouver. Performing free concerts from Montreal to Calgary are Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo. CP Holiday Train favourite Terri Clark will join the train in Calgary with another talented musician to be announced later, wrapping up in the Vancouver area on December 17.

Acadian folk-music group Vishtèn will perform at all stops in Quebec, the starting point for both trains.

The Nutcracker – By Ballet Victoria

Dec. 14 @ 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

$30

Back again by popular demand. Let yourself be transported by Ballet Victoria and the young dancers of Revelstoke as they take you to a fantasyland of music, wonder, movement and joy. Ballet Victoria expertly brings The Nutcracker into the 21st century; instead of having Clara awake from a bad dream about mice and battles, Clara opens a gift that releases myriad magical characters. The Nutcracker delivers beautifully executed dance, brilliant costumes, complex choreography, and a slice of humour. Enjoy this sell-out Christmas delight with the whole family.

This performance will feature Ballet Victoria’s professional ballet dancers alongside local Revelstoke dancers.

Tickets: https://revelstokeartscouncil.bigcartel.com/product/the-nutcracker.

Soup and A Smile

Dec. 9 @ 11:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Revelstoke United Church

What better way to start your week than with some hot soup!

Enjoy some hot soup, desserts, and tea and coffee!

Free or by donation.

Trivia Night

Dec. 17 @ 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Traverse

Show us what you know Revelstoke!Every Tuesday we’ve got you with 50 questions, a bonus music round AND a novelty game! Hosted by our very average host Jeremy a. lipe or our very sassy Erin LoucksThe winning team will get a wicked prize. We’ve also got bar swag and some liquid prizes to give away during trivia as well so don’t think that winner takes it all! Celebrate the winners and drink to the sore losers after with our tuesday entertainment!Sometimes we will make it themed so check our page and see each week

Brown Bag History Christmas Party

Dec. 18 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Revelstoke Museum & ArchivesBrown Bag History is a noon-hour history presentation. Join every other Wednesday upstairs at the museum. This week, we are having our annual Christmas Party. No charge, but cash and food donations to the Revelstoke Food Bank are welcome. Lunch will be provided. If you wish, bring a potluck salad or dessert to share.