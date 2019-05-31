Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

A young Vernon woman’s battle against cancer just got a little bit easier thanks to friends, family and her community.

A fundraiser held Sunday at The Kal for Sue Folliott raised $11,200.

“She is so thankful as she said they really needed the money and were stressing about it,” said Sue’s mom Diana Hastings-Beugeling, who was in tears at the event, along with Sue’s dad, over the amazing support shown by Vernon. “Now they are covered for a few months again.”

See: Music and comedy event benefit Vernon woman’s battle with cancer

Having to live in Vancouver while undergoing treatments, Sue and husband Jake are renting a place while also trying to pay their mortgage and bills at home.

Taking the financial burden off the young couple is what organizers of the event aimed for, so that the 39-year-old can focus on her health.

The all-afternoon event included an impressive silent auction with items donated by local businesses, many of which are clients of Sue’s as she is a marketing consultant at The Morning Star. Special T-shirts raising Leukemia awareness with the tag #Sue’sArmy were also sold in support. The evening included entertainment from four bands and Yuk Yuks Comedian Cedric Newman came all the way from Toronto. An impressive 50/50 draw, with a cash prize of more than $800 also took place. The winner was ecstatic!

As part of fundraising efforts for Sue, friends and family also held a raffle with some top notch prizes.

The winners of the raffle are:

Okanagan Spring beer fridge full of beer – Karen Hill

Toyota specialty detail and service package: Consie Severson

Durali Villa two-night stay: Sherry Mattock

See: Army of Support behind Morning Star saleswoman battling cancer

Anyone wanting to support Sue can also do so through the GoFundMe account, which has already raised $11,495.

