Cadence and mom Amber Keir showed their support for health care workers by banging pots and pans in front of Vernon Jubilee Hospital Tuesday evening. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Community drums up support for North Okanagan hospital workers

Even health care workers and fellow first responders turned out to show love

Sounds of support echoed through the streets and into the hospital hallways as Vernon shared some love for health care workers recently.

Community members and even front line workers turned out to show their thanks during shift change at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Tuesday evening.

“I was super excited to organize this as I was witness to Sunday evening’s appreciation as I was on shift and know how much it means to us working to hear the support of our community,” said Michelle Collins, a nurse at VJH who rallied troops for the event.

With sirens blazing, even members of the Vernon and BX-Swan Lake fire departments turned out to show their support.

READ MORE: Coldstream neighbours make noise in support amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Police, fire rally for Vernon hospital workers amid COVID-19

