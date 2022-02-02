Community Giving creates $125,000 for charitable programs in Revelstoke

Interested groups are invited to bring their applications to the RevCU reception desk

Non-profit and charitable organizations will soon be able to fund much-needed projects in Revelstoke thanks to Community Giving for 2022.

Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving Program is giving $125,000 back into the community for two program streams.

Community Giving has increased from $50,000 to $75,000 and Community Giving Capital Projects will be funded for $50,000.

Community Giving and Community Giving-Capital Projects are designed to help non-profit and charitable organizations fund their programs and projects in and around Revelstoke.

The program is one way the Revelstoke Credit Union gives back to the community and once the funds are distributed the credit union will have returned more than $6.9 million to its members and the community since 2000 through Community Giving, member rewards, dividends and donations.

Member rewards of $200,000 will be paid out on Feb. 10.

More information and application forms are available at Revelstoke Credit Union and online at revcu.com.

