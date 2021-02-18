Bob Richards, 77, took out a loan in 2010 to help his kids find a place to live but is struggling to pay it off. (Contributed)

Bob Richards, 77, took out a loan in 2010 to help his kids find a place to live but is struggling to pay it off. (Contributed)

Community quick to help South Okanagan man struggling with debt

Bob Richards has recently been collecting cans to help pay his $93,000 debt

A local outreach group is sharing the story of a Penticton man who could use some help from the community.

Bob Richards, 77, has been spotted multiple times collecting cans in the streets by the outreach workers with Keep the Cold off Penticton.

Richards, a former Ironman Penticton competitor who gave up the sport to help his sick wife, informed them he was not homeless but simply collecting cans and bottles to make money to pay a large amount of debt he has accumulated due to a series of unfortunate circumstances.

READ MORE: Keeping the cold off: Penticton’s saviours to those experiencing homelessness

After Keep the Cold off Penticton shared Richards’ story on Facebook the post “went crazy,” said Mike Forster of Keep the Cold off Penticton. Ironman Canada eventually caught wind of Richards’ struggles through the post and launched a GoFundMe for him.

The GoFundMe page describes Richards as a “kind and caring individual that took out a loan to help his fellow citizens.”

“One would imagine that fate might look kindly on such an individual. Unfortunately, that is not always the case,” the page reads.

According to the GoFundMe page, Richards took out a “huge loan” in 2010 to help his kids purchase a mobile home in Penticton.

In 2014, his kids moved and left the mobile home a “total wreck,” forcing him to give the mobile home away and transfer the credit line to his mortgage, according to the GoFundMe page.

Richards has slowly managed to drop the amount owing from $130,000 to $93,000 but still struggles to cope with the debt. He remains determined to pay it off.

“Bound and determined, I’ll get back on my feet without the financial stress,” he said.

Richards’ full story can be found on the GoFundMe page and original Facebook post from Keep the Cold off Penticton.

As of Feb. 16, the GoFundMe has raised nearly $8,000 of the $20,000 just one day after it was launched.

READ MORE: Penticton wants to prioritize local homeless over ‘transients’


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton man uses arena billboard to make proposal of a lifetime
Next story
Okanagan students come together to express the importance of kindness

Just Posted

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care

Revelstoke continues to have one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 in Revelstoke keeps steadily increasing to 22 new cases

Data from Feb. 7 to 13

Environmental protection organization Wildsight joins in call with nearly 200 similar groups to abandon single-use products. Photo from pixabay.com
Wildsight joins 188 environmental groups in call to end single use products

Groups issue joint paper calling for change ahead of UN Environment Assembly

Kat Peters, of Revelstoke, is competing to be the next cover girl for Inked Magazine. (Submitted)
‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

Two local women are in the Inked magazine cover-model contest: Kat Peters and Jennifer Bowden

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour has confirmed that two more members of the First Nation died last weekend from COVID-19. (File photo)
Two young adults from B.C. First Nation have died of COVID-19

Cowichan Tribes shelter-in-place order extended to March 5

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai chiefs say feds, province and industry all missed opportunities

A model of the COVID-19 virus displayed at the National Institutes of Health, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. AP/Evan Vucci
Here are 5 projects by companies tackling COVID-19 to watch in Canada

Provinces are sequencing COVID-positive samples at different rates for an average of about five per cent

Minister of Justice David Lametti responds to a question during a news conference about training for judges Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The Trudeau government has tabled legislation to repeal mandatory-minimum penalties for certain drug offences, saying they do not deter crime and unfairly affect Indigenous and Black offenders.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals propose federal criminal reforms aimed at systemic racism in justice system

Justice Minister David Lametti says serious criminals deserve to be punished and kept away from communities

Bob Richards, 77, took out a loan in 2010 to help his kids find a place to live but is struggling to pay it off. (Contributed)
Community quick to help South Okanagan man struggling with debt

Bob Richards has recently been collecting cans to help pay his $93,000 debt

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 restrictions continue

Preventing a new outbreak is far easier than coping with an increase in the number of new cases

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media FILE)
Semi trucks collide, passenger dies in Hwy 5 collision near Merritt

Coquihalla southbound lanes were closed overnight following collision

Most Read