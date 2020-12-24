A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man in his 30s, identified as Hollywood actor Josiah Black, who was found dead at the Spion Kop Summit in Lake Country Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (GoFundMe)

Community rallies to give Lake Country woman her dream home after husband’s death

Alicia and Josiah Black have always dreamed of turning a bus into their own tiny home

A Lake Country mother had her wish granted by one of her friends and a generous community.

Alicia Black’s husband Josiah died suddenly at Spion Kop Summit in June of this year. Lake Country RCMP said officers received a report of a deceased man on the popular hiking trail just after 9 a.m. on June 16.

Police said they didn’t suspect anything criminal in his death, but the cause of his passing is still being investigating by the B.C. Coroners Service.

Josiah is survived by his wife Alicia and their daughter. At the time of his death, Alicia was already pregnant with their second child.

Alicia regularly volunteers for Mamas for Mamas along with her friend Payton Gosselin. Gosselin recognized what a difficult year this has been for Alicia, losing her husband so suddenly and now having to raise two young children on her own.

So she reached out to brand strategist Sunny Lennarduzzi who currently has an initiative called “Hero Story”, where community members vote for an individual they think is a hero and deserves a special treat for all they do. Gosselin voted for Alicia.

She mentioned how Alicia and Josiah have always dreamed of building their own tiny home out of a school bus. Now, Lennarduzzi and her team have stepped in to help make Alicia’s dream come true.

“This is going to be your home, and you don’t have to think about it. You don’t have to worry about it,” Lennarduzzi said to Alicia.

“And we’re also going to get it turned into something that can generate income for you as well as an Airbnb, we’ve got all of that covered.”

Two days after she was told her dream home has been taken care of, Alicia gave birth to her second child.

A GoFundMe was launched in the summer for the family, which is still open for donations. If you wish to donate, click here.

READ: Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Musicians spread Christmas cheer in Revelstoke
Next story
Are you a Revelstoke knowledge guru?

Just Posted

Musicians spread Christmas cheer around Revelstoke on trailers and in the backs of trucks yesterday, Dec. 23. (Submitted/Noeline Mostert)
Musicians spread Christmas cheer in Revelstoke

The Revy Jingle and Cheer took place Dec. 23

Mackenzie Avenue at Christmas time in the 1930s. Mannings Candy store can be seen on the left; Christmas trees were placed in snow piles along the middle of the street. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 1204)
Glimpses of our past for Dec. 24

Opening of a new power plant, Nels Nelsen leaves Revelstoke and armed forces visit.

B.C. Ministry of Transportation clearing an avalanche near Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 last year. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)
Coalmont Road reopened following avalanche

Crews have cleared the road north of Princeton

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

Revelstoke Secondary School. (File)
COVID-19 reported at Revelstoke Secondary School

Interior Health said there was potential exposure to students and staff from Dec. 15 to 16

A person walks past a COVID-19 restrictions sign during in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ontario is reporting a new daily record for COVID-19 infections as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges this Christmas won’t be the one Canadians had hoped for. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
VIDEO: Trudeau strikes hopeful note in holiday message after tumultuous year

Pandemic means families aren’t supposed to gather the way they normally would for Christmas

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man in his 30s, identified as Hollywood actor Josiah Black, who was found dead at the Spion Kop Summit in Lake Country Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies to give Lake Country woman her dream home after husband’s death

Alicia and Josiah Black have always dreamed of turning a bus into their own tiny home

Nineteen salmon farms in the Discovery Islands have been given 18 months to vacate, causing shock and uncertainty in the industry. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

Sparke the Christmas Light’s mysterious backstory has been revealed after the creator Donald Shupe reached out to The News.
Do you remember Sparkle the Christmas Light?

Creator of popular 80s/90s light discusses item’s origin, wants to see it revived

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
Quiet holiday season at Kelowna International Airport

The second wave of COVID-19 has reduced traveller traffic at the airport

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

COVID-19 cases broken down by local health area for Dec. 13-19, 2020. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection hotspots reach into remote Interior, North

Isolated areas offer greater difficulty for public health

Apartments in the 500 block of Glenmore Road.
Apartment fire displaces 11 people and 4 pets in Kelowna

The fire is deemed accidental in nature

Most Read