Concert raised funds for Agur Lake Camp

Tim Nutt was headline act at Comedy Night Fundraiser in Summerland

Agur Lake Camp and Kelso Entertainment Agency hosted a Comedy Night Fundraiser at the Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland on Sept. 5.

Headlining the show was Tim Nutt with opening acts Roger Dugas and Jordan Strauss. The evening raised more than $2,300.

All proceeds will go back to the camp.

READ ALSO: Golf tournament raises more than $20,000 for Agur Lake Camp

READ ALSO: Summerland car museum supports Agur Lake Camp

The camp is the only fully accessible wilderness campground in British Columbia. It is 20 kilometres from Summerland and has fully furnished cabins, dry RV sites, a dock, paved trails, a communal fire pit, picnic pavilion and an oudorr accessible washroom.

The camp is almost entirely barrier free.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PET OF THE WEEK: Teddy wants a quiet home of his own

Just Posted

Columbia River Treaty public input meeting coming to Revelstoke

It will be on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

See David Mamet’s The Frog Prince in Revelstoke this weekend

The show goes Saturday and Sunday at Track Street Growers

Indigenous collection added to Revelstoke library

Launch event coming Sept. 21

Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

It’s one of the largest yearly food drives for Revelstoke

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 17 degrees

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

Lake Country aims to find happy-medium in Airport Inn shutdown

Airport Inn residents will have until Oct. 5. to find a new home unless an appeal is approved

Okanagan resident recalls recovery journey after heart attack

Gerry Bakker shares his experience after his heart attack 16 years ago at the age of 48

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Open fire ban rescinded in Kamloops, Okanagan, but local bylaws still in effect

Category 2 and 3 open fires still not permitted

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Concert raised funds for Agur Lake Camp

Tim Nutt was headline act at Comedy Night Fundraiser in Summerland

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro honoured at 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary

Most Read