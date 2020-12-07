Jane McNab is one of eight Revelstoke Seniors featured in a video series by Lisa Cyr and the Community Response Network. (Screenshot)

Jane McNab is one of eight Revelstoke Seniors featured in a video series by Lisa Cyr and the Community Response Network. (Screenshot)

Connect with a senior in Revelstoke in new video series

They emphasize the importance of giving back to community

On the flip side of learning about ageism, abuse and neglect of seniors is celebrating their knowledge and contribution to the community.

In a new video series, Lisa Cyr and the Community Response Network interviews eight seniors living in Revelstoke to debunk myths around getting older and show the full lives that seniors live.

Cyr said all of the people she interviewed talked about the satisfaction of giving back to the community.

Jane McNab was one of the interview subjects. She started out working as a physiotherapist once her second child was older and ended up creating many programs for children.

“We just wanted to make sure that kids who had some challenges had all the opportunities that all the other kids in the community had,” she said in the video.

The videos are part of the CRN’s intergenerational learning program. Because face-to-face conversations are not possible due to the pandemic, these videos will be shared at school and throughout the community.

Find a playlist with all of the interviews on the Coordinator Revelstoke Youtube page.

 

