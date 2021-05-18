Construction begins on garden shed for Agur Lake Camp raffle

Facility near Summerland is only barrier-free camp in British Columbia

A garden shed from Allform Construction Inc. will be the prize in a raffle to benefit Agur Lake Camp. The wilderness camp west of Summerland is the only barrier-free camp in British Columbia. (Contributed)

Construction has begun on the custom garden shed which is being raffled off to support Agur Lake Camp.

The progress can be seen at Summerland Timber Mart and photos can be seen on the camp’s website.

READ ALSO: Garden shed fundraiser to benefit Agur Lake Camp

READ ALSO: LETTER: Thanks to supporters of Agur Lake Camp

Allform Construction approached Agur Lake Camp with the project idea and offered to build and donate the Garden Shed for this exciting fundraising event.

Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at Penticton Home Hardware, Summerland Timber Mart, or online at www.agurlakecamp.ca.

Agur Lake Camp operates British Columbia’s only barrier-free wilderness campground. For most families in the province, there are 1,700 campgrounds to choose from. For families accommodating a diverse ability, there is just one. Agur Lake Camp is located 30 minutes west of Summerland.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campingfundraiser